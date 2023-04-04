UConn basketball's national title victory solidifies blue blood name and draws epic reactions
Houston, Texas - UConn, sometimes referred to as the basketball capital of the US, captured its fifth men's basketball NCAA title on Monday night, solidifying its name as a blue blood program.
March Madness is officially over and the UConn Huskies are back on top of the NCAA basketball world!
Annihilating the competition in every round of the tournament, the Huskies topped San Diego State 76-59 in the championship title game on Monday night.
Undefeated in non-conference play, UConn (31-8) became the fifth school in college basketball history to win all six tournament games by double-digits en route to the championship.
Now, the Huskies have as many national championships as Duke and Indiana, and more than blue blood schools Kansas, Villanova, and Louisville.
Monday night's magical win marked a perfect 5-0 record for UConn in national championship games, and the second time the program secured the Most Outstanding Player (MOP) Award, which went to Adama Sanogo.
Sanogo posted 17 points and 10 rebounds against San Diego State after averaging 20.2 points and 9.8 rebounds in the first five games of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.
"This is number five," former UConn baller and program's first MOP recipient Emeka Okafor told ESPN after the victory. "We have one in every decade for the past four decades. I don't know how you would deny a school who has the most championships in the past 25 years [to be a blue blood]. This will definitely end the debate, if there was any."
Basketball fans go wild over UConn's NCAA Tournament dominance
Following UConn's impressive title win, the college basketball world did not hesitate to share their excitement across social media.
"UConn finishes the 2022-23 season 17-0 against non-Big East opponents with an average margin of victory of 22.4 points. Their closest non-conference game came against Oklahoma State on December 1. It was a 10-point victory," Flex Hoops co-founder Matt St. Jean tweeted.
"One of the most dominant tournament runs in recent memory. This UConn team was special. Just dominant. As good a run as we’ve ever seen. Congrats, UConn!" one fan wrote.
"UConn just steamrolled through this tournament. Not even a mild scare. Impressive," another fan tweeted.
Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP