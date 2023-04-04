UConn basketball's national title victory solidifies blue blood name and draws epic reactions

Houston, Texas - UConn, sometimes referred to as the basketball capital of the US, captured its fifth men's basketball NCAA title on Monday night, solidifying its name as a blue blood program.

UConn captures its fifth men's basketball national title, solidifying its name as a blue blood program. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

March Madness is officially over and the UConn Huskies are back on top of the NCAA basketball world!

Annihilating the competition in every round of the tournament, the Huskies topped San Diego State 76-59 in the championship title game on Monday night.

Undefeated in non-conference play, UConn (31-8) became the fifth school in college basketball history to win all six tournament games by double-digits en route to the championship.

Now, the Huskies have as many national championships as Duke and Indiana, and more than blue blood schools Kansas, Villanova, and Louisville.

Monday night's magical win marked a perfect 5-0 record for UConn in national championship games, and the second time the program secured the Most Outstanding Player (MOP) Award, which went to Adama Sanogo.

Sanogo posted 17 points and 10 rebounds against San Diego State after averaging 20.2 points and 9.8 rebounds in the first five games of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

"This is number five," former UConn baller and program's first MOP recipient Emeka Okafor told ESPN after the victory. "We have one in every decade for the past four decades. I don't know how you would deny a school who has the most championships in the past 25 years [to be a blue blood]. This will definitely end the debate, if there was any."