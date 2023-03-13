NCAA Tournament: Regional breakdowns and play-in matchups

Indianapolis, Indiana - Selection Sunday for college basketball came and went, and the stage is now set for teams to get their dance on in March Madness .

The Texas Longhorns earned a No. 2 seed and will face Colgate in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Selection Sunday gifted many teams a chance to dance their way into the Final Four, while eight teams are still set to battle it out for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The selection committee made their picks and placed selected teams in four regions: the South, West, Midwest, and East.

The South Region is heavily packed with Alabama leading the way. However, if Bama hopes to make its first Final Four appearance in program history, the Crimson Tide will have to hold its own against some highly accomplished programs, such as Baylor and Virginia, two teams who have won national championships. Other teams in the South Region include San Diego State, Gonzaga, Creighton, and Furman, amongst others.

The Kansas Jayhawks just may give others in the West Region a run for their money. The good news for the Jayhawks is that they won't have to face off against Texas – a team they lost to twice last week, including at the championship game at the Big 12 Conference tournament – until the Final Four, should they make it that far. The West Region boasts teams such as UCLA, Saint Mary’s, Connecticut, TCU, and Northwestern.

Speaking of Texas, the Longhorns got the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region, where they are joined by Houston, Texas A&M, Penn State, Indiana, Colgate, Miami, Iowa State, and Xavier, to name a few.