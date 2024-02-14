Who will replace Ohio State basketball head coach Chris Holtmann?

Columbus, Ohio - It was only a matter of time before Ohio State basketball moved on from head coach Chris Holtmann. And as buzz over his firing ramp up, there are already predictions for his replacement.

Ohio State fired head coach Chris Holtmann, leading the college basketball world to link the Buckeyes to several potential replacement candidates. © JOHN FISHER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

When Holtmann first arrived in Columbus in 2017, there was a sense of optimism that Buckeyes hoops were poised for success.

He led the team to the second round of the NCAA tournament in his debut season, a feat he repeated twice more.

Yet Holtmann's success was overshadowed by his struggles in the NCAA Tournament, and eventually, in conference play.

Despite earning a trip to the Big Ten Conference game and securing a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2021, the Buckeyes were knocked out in the first round.

Last year, Holtmann faced criticism after leading the team to a losing season. Now, with a 14-11 overall record and 4-10 in Big Ten play this season, Holtmann has been ousted.

Ohio State officially announced it had "terminated" the 2018 Big Ten Coach of the Year, "effective immediately."

"Jake Diebler, associate head coach of the men's basketball team, will serve as the team's interim head coach for the remainder of the season," they said.