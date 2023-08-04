Anthony Davis scores richest-ever NBA annual extention deal with Lakers

Los Angeles, California - NBA All-Star forward Anthony Davis has agreed to terms on a three-year maximum contract extension worth $186 million, marking the richest-ever annual extension deal at $62 million, ESPN reported Friday.

When completed, the agreement would link Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers through 2028 at a cost of $270 million, according to Davis' agent, Rich Paul.

Davis, who helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA crown alongside four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James, was a key factor in the Lakers' run to last season's Western Conference finals, where they were swept by eventual champion Denver.

The 30-year-old averaged 25.9 points, a career-high 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 blocked shots, and 1.1 steals a game last season while shooting a career-best 56% from the floor in his fourth campaign since being obtained in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Davis became eligible for the maximum extension on Friday and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka wasted no time in securing the 6-foot-10 star for the team for another five seasons.