Nikola Jokić leads stunning fightback against Lakers as Nuggets make franchise history

Los Angeles, California - Nikola Jokić led a stunning second-half fightback as the Denver Nuggets completed a 4-0 Western Conference championship sweep over the Los Angeles Lakers to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history!

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic finished with 30 points after the Nuggets overturned a 15-point half-time deficit to send LeBron James and the Lakers crashing out of the postseason with a 113-111 victory at the Crypto.com Arena.



LeBron had looked to be single-handedly keeping the Lakers' season alive after scoring 31 points in a magnificent first-half display that left the 17-time NBA champions leading 73-58 at half-time.

But Jokić led a resurgent Nuggets offense in the third quarter, scoring 13 points as the Western Conference top seeds outscored the Lakers 36-16 to turn the contest on its head.

A dramatic fourth-quarter finale saw Jokić put Denver 113-111 ahead with a typically barnstorming driving layup through heavy traffic with 51.7 seconds remaining.

With four seconds remaining James had one last chance to tie it up and force overtime, but his attempted driving floater was blocked by Denver's Aaron Gordon to leave the Nuggets celebrating a famous win.