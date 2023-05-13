LeBron James and Jimmy Butler lead Lakers and Heat to conference finals

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James led five players in double figures with 30 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers continued their late-season surge with a 122-101 rout of the Golden State Warriors on Friday to advance to the NBA Western Conference finals.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James goes for a shot after he was fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in the second half of Game 6 of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Austin Reaves scored 23 points, D'Angelo Russell added 19, and Anthony Davis showed no ill effects from a head injury in Game 5 with 17 points and 20 rebounds.



Los Angeles improved to 6-0 at home in these playoffs and is back in the West finals for the first time since beating Denver en route to the 2019-20 NBA title. The seventh-seeded Lakers will visit the top-seeded Nuggets on Tuesday.

The Lakers scored the game's first basket and never trailed, leading 56-46 at halftime. The Warriors got as close as 91-80 early in the fourth quarter before the Lakers reeled off the next 11 points to essentially put the game away.

Defending champion Golden State shot just 37.9% from the field and missed 35 of 48 from 3-point range. Stephen Curry scored 32 points on 11-of-28 shooting, while Klay Thompson struggled again with eight points on 3 of 19 from the field. The duo combined to shoot 6 of 26 from beyond the arc.

The Lakers haven’t lost back-to-back games since March 17, and have won 11 of their last 12 at home.