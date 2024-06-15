Boston Celtics vow to "reassemble" in NBA Finals after Dallas demolishes

Dallas, Texas - Poised for an NBA coronation in Dallas, the Boston Celtics instead suffered the most lopsided Finals loss in franchise history, but with a 3-1 series lead, Jaylen Brown says there's no need to panic.

The Boston Celtics have vowed to "reassemble" as they look to shake off an embarrassing loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

"These are the moments that can make you or break you," Brown said after the Mavericks demolished the Celtics 122-84 in game four of the best-of-seven championship series.

"We have to reassemble," Brown said. "We have to look at it and learn from it, and then we've got to embrace it and attack it.

"It's going to be hard to do what we're trying to do. We didn't expect anything to be easy, but it's no reason to lose our head."

Boston forward Jayson Tatum said the key to moving past the big defeat was "not to harp on it too much."

"We're not making any excuses," Tatum said. "We need to be better, and we will."

Certainly, the Celtics still have the upper hand heading into game five on Monday, where they'll try to clinch a record-setting 18th NBA crown.

After all, no team has come back from 0-3 down to win an NBA playoff series.

But a Celtics squad schooled by coach Joe Mazzulla on the hunting tactics of killer whales looked more like the hapless seal pups on the beach as Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the rest of the Mavs roared to a 38-point game-four win.