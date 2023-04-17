Heat guard Tyler Herro suffers broken hand during Game 1 against Bucks
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The NBA's Miami Heat lost starting guard Tyler Herro in the second quarter of Sunday's Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks after he suffered a broken hand.
The injury occurred late in the second quarter after the reigning Sixth Man of the Year had put up 12 points (five-of-nine shooting) in 19 minutes, landing awkwardly on his hand while diving for a loose ball in the final minute of the half.
Herro immediately began wincing in pain, but the ball found him open in the corner 20 seconds later in a position where he had to shoot.
He air-balled the shot and signaled to the bench that he needed to be taken out.
Miami quickly announced that X-rays confirmed he had broken his hand and would take no further part in the game.
Tyler Herro has stellar first season as full-time starter
Herro is enjoying a terrific first season as a full-time starter, averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while draining a career-high 3.0 three-pointers per game, shooting 37.8% from deep, and leading the league with a free throw percentage of 93.4.
The 23-year-old's injury came after Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo exited the contest earlier in the second quarter following a hard fall onto his back, and was also ruled out for the remainder of Game 1.
The Heat ended up winning the game 130-117.
