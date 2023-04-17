Heat guard Tyler Herro suffers broken hand during Game 1 against Bucks

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The NBA 's Miami Heat lost starting guard Tyler Herro in the second quarter of Sunday's Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks after he suffered a broken hand.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro injures his hand while diving for a loose ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The injury occurred late in the second quarter after the reigning Sixth Man of the Year had put up 12 points (five-of-nine shooting) in 19 minutes, landing awkwardly on his hand while diving for a loose ball in the final minute of the half.

Herro immediately began wincing in pain, but the ball found him open in the corner 20 seconds later in a position where he had to shoot.

He air-balled the shot and signaled to the bench that he needed to be taken out.

Miami quickly announced that X-rays confirmed he had broken his hand and would take no further part in the game.