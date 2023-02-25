Kings beat Clippers in the NBA's second-highest scoring game ever!

Los Angeles, California - The Sacramento Kings clinched the second-highest scoring game in NBA history as they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in double overtime on a sensational night.

With a grand total of 351 points, it eclipsed the previous second-highest score by 14 points, set back in 1982 as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Milwaukee Bucks 171-166. Only the Detroit Pistons' 186-184 victory over the Denver Nuggets in 1983 had more.



In a wild back-and-forth affair, both teams had hit 110 points by three-quarter time, and after the Kings trailed by 11 with three minutes left, the visitors rallied back with a 17-6 run to close regulation and tie it up at 153-153.

All-Star Domantas Sabonis fouled out in the first overtime period with 20 points (eight-of-14 shooting), 10 rebounds, and four assists to his name, leaving Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox to run the show.

A pair of clutch Monk free throws forced a second overtime, where Monk again rose to the occasion with a deep three to cut the Clippers' lead to one with a minute to play, setting up Fox for the go-ahead basket with 36 seconds on the clock.