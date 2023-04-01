NBA and players association agree on new in-season tournament!

New York, New York - The NBA and the NBPA, the players association, announced a deal on a new c ollective bargaining agreement (CBA), which is set to include a new in-season tournament.

The NBA and the NBPA, the players association, announced a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement on Saturday. © Greg BAKER / AFP

The two parties made the announcement early on Saturday, although details of the CBA's contents were not officially released.



"The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, pending ratification by players and team governors," a statement read.

"Specific details will be made available once a term sheet is finalized."

ESPN reported the terms of a seven-year agreement that is set to come into place from next season.