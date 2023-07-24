NBA approves Hornets sale, ending Michael Jordan’s tenure as majority owner

Charlotte, North Carolina - Michael Jordan's days as the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets are truly finished.

Michael Jordan is no longer the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets after the NBA approved his sale of a chunk of the team. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The NBA's board of governors has approved Jordan's sale of a majority stake in the franchise to Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin, league sources confirmed to the Charlotte Observer on Sunday.

The move, which was expected to be finalized this week, comes a little more than a month after the team initially announced Jordan was indeed selling a chunk of the team to Schnall and Plotkin.

With Jordan now a minority owner, it ends his tenure as the Hornets' main decision-maker.

Jordan paid Bob Johnson roughly $180 million in 2010 to take majority control of the expansion franchise, acquiring roughly 65% of the team’s equity from Johnson.

But now Jordan is giving way to a new ownership group that features rapper J. Cole and country music singer-songwriter Eric Church.