NBA betting probe sees fourth person charged by federal prosecutors

New York, New York - US prosecutors identified a fourth person charged in a betting scheme involving an NBA player, saying the accused man had turned himself in.

NBA and FanDuel online sports betting signage is displayed on the side of a building in Phoenix, Arizona. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Federal prosecutors in New York announced charges on Thursday against four people involved in conspiring to rig basketball games, but made only three names public: Timothy McCormack, Mahmud Mollah, and Long Phi Pham, also known as "Bruce."



The name of a fourth man, Ammar Awawdeh, was revealed on Friday, with a US Attorney's Office representative saying in a statement that he had surrendered.

The charging document does not say which basketball player was involved in the scheme, but the NBA in April banned Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter for life after a bombshell probe found he bet on league matches.

Media outlets have reported that Porter was the player who worked with the four men.

AFP confirmed the information by cross-referencing court filings, game statistics, and the NBA's internal investigation into two games on January 26 and March 20.