NBA Draft: Mavericks win Lottery as they eye college star Cooper Flagg

Chicago, Illinois - The Dallas Mavericks won the top pick in the NBA Draft lottery on Monday, leaving them in pole position to select talented top college prospect Cooper Flagg.

Rolando Blackman of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after winning the the first pick during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, on May 12, 2025. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mavericks – who had only a 1.8% chance of landing the top pick under the NBA's complex lottery rules – have now been gifted a golden opportunity to rebuild following their shock decision to trade Luka Doncic in February.

"Its been a rough year for us as we all know," said Dallas legend Rolando Blackman, the four-time All-Star who was chosen by the club to represent the Mavs at Monday's draw in Chicago.

"But the important part of the whole thing is that we'll get a chance to move our franchise forward."

The 18-year-old Flagg is the overwhelming favorite to be selected with the No.1 pick at the 2025 Draft, which will be held from June 25-26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 6ft 9in, 205-pound forward declared for the draft last month after just a single season in college basketball with Duke University in which he was named as national player of the year.

Many observers see Flagg as a generational talent, citing his rare blend of size, athleticism, and skill, which helped him average 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in college basketball.

"His highlights, his statistics, the ways he impacted the game on both ends of the floor, really in every category, was off the charts," Duke coach Jon Scheyer said last month.