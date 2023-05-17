NBA fans go wild over Nikola Jokić's historic playoff performance in Game 1

Denver, Colorado - Will Nikola Jokić surpass the NBA 's all-time single season triple-double record set by Wilt Chamberlin? It's looking good!

Basketball fans went nuts over Nikola Jokić's (l.) historic NBA playoff performance during the Denver Nuggets' dramatic victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. © MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Denver Nuggets are off to a rocking start in the Western Conference Finals, and it's all thanks to star hooper Nikola Jokić!

The two-time NBA MVP had a dominant performance in Game 1 of the Western Finals that ended in historic fashion.

Breaking NBA records in every quarter of the game on Tuesday night, Jokić became the first player in the league to record multiple triple-triple playoff games.

Needless to say, basketball fans went crazy over Jokić's out-of-this world stats and took to the internet to rave following Denver's dramatic victory.

"As a Lakers fan, he is the MVP. There’s just no doubt about it," one Lakers fan admitted.

"Jokic is really Dennis Rodman with a scoring bag and lebron passing," another fan added.

"Getting hard to defend my guy Embiid lmaoo," another fan tweeted, referring to Joel Embiid winning the 2023 NBA MVP over Jokić.

Jokić's showing on Tuesday marked his sixth triple-double performance this season. Currently, only Wilt Chamberlin leads Jokić, with seven triple-doubles posted in a single season.