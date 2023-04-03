NBA roundup: Giannis leads Bucks over 76ers, Lakers claim third straight victory

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The NBA -leading Milwaukee Bucks produced a statement win ahead of the playoffs led by Giannis Antetokounmpo as they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 117-104 on Sunday.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo fights for the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker and forward Joel Embiid during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Antetokounmpo scored 33 points with 14 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks, bringing up his 31st 30-point double-double this season, as the Bucks improved to 56-22 at Fiserv Forum.

The win moves Milwaukee closer to clinching the Eastern Conference, with the Boston Celtics (54-24) in the second spot ahead of the 76ers (51-27) in third with four games to play.

Boston, who routed the Bucks 140-99 three nights ago, have the head-to-head tiebreaker on Milwaukee.

The Bucks shot at 57.5% from the field, led by Antetokounmpo's 13-of-17 shooting, while Khris Middleton started strong for 19 points. Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, and Bobby Portis contributed 21, 18, and 18 points respectively.

Middleton's hot start fueled the Bucks' 41-26 first-quarter lead, and they never looked back, with the 76ers closing to within four points in the third period, before the Bucks pulled away again as Antetokounmpo scored the final seven points of that quarter.

MVP candidate Joel Embiid scored 28 points on 11-of-25 shooting from the field with nine rebounds and five assists.

Tyrese Maxey added a team-high 29 points with six-of-seven from beyond the arc. James Harden was contained to 11 points with six assists.