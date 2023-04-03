NBA roundup: Giannis leads Bucks over 76ers, Lakers claim third straight victory
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks produced a statement win ahead of the playoffs led by Giannis Antetokounmpo as they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 117-104 on Sunday.
Antetokounmpo scored 33 points with 14 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks, bringing up his 31st 30-point double-double this season, as the Bucks improved to 56-22 at Fiserv Forum.
The win moves Milwaukee closer to clinching the Eastern Conference, with the Boston Celtics (54-24) in the second spot ahead of the 76ers (51-27) in third with four games to play.
Boston, who routed the Bucks 140-99 three nights ago, have the head-to-head tiebreaker on Milwaukee.
The Bucks shot at 57.5% from the field, led by Antetokounmpo's 13-of-17 shooting, while Khris Middleton started strong for 19 points. Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, and Bobby Portis contributed 21, 18, and 18 points respectively.
Middleton's hot start fueled the Bucks' 41-26 first-quarter lead, and they never looked back, with the 76ers closing to within four points in the third period, before the Bucks pulled away again as Antetokounmpo scored the final seven points of that quarter.
MVP candidate Joel Embiid scored 28 points on 11-of-25 shooting from the field with nine rebounds and five assists.
Tyrese Maxey added a team-high 29 points with six-of-seven from beyond the arc. James Harden was contained to 11 points with six assists.
Nuggets stop the Warriors
Klay Thompson missed two game-winning three-point attempts in the final five seconds as the fast-finishing Golden State Warriors lost 112-110 to the Denver Nuggets without Nikola Jokic.
The Warriors had rallied from nine points down in the final two minutes to earn Thompson a three-point shot for victory from Stephen Curry's pass, but his initial attempt rimmed out, before a follow-up was blocked by Aaron Gordon.
Michael Porter Jr. (29 points and 11 rebounds) and Jamal Murray (26 points and eight assists) impressed in Jokic's absence.
Thompson and Curry finished with 25 and 21 points each, with the former making five-of-16 from three-point range as Golden State shot nine-of-42 from beyond the arc as a team.
Golden State fall to sixth with a 41-38 record with the Los Angeles Lakers right behind them.
Lakers ground the Rockets
Anthony Davis scored 40 points and LeBron James recorded a triple-double as the Lakers claimed their third straight win to boost their playoff hopes, downing the Houston Rockets 134-109.
James finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists to draw level wit Jason Kidd in fourth overall (107) for most triple-doubles in NBA history. Russell Westbrook (198) has the most, ahead of Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138).
Davis scored 27 of his 40 points in the first half, with the Lakers improving their record to 40-38 to sit seventh in the West with four games to go.
The fifth-placed Los Angeles Clippers (41-38) lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, with the two LA sides to meet on Wednesday.
Cover photo: Collage: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect