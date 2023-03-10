NBA roundup: Sabonis and Fox help Kings hold off Knicks, Bucks down Nets

Sacramento, California - Domantas Sabonis recorded a second straight triple-double as the Sacramento Kings held off the New York Knicks 122-117 to move another step closer to ending their 16-year NBA playoffs wait.

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox drives to the basket against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. © USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks erased a 21-point deficit to tie the game at 96-96 in the fourth quarter, but the Kings held their nerve, claiming the win at Golden 1 Center on Thursday to restore second seed in the Western Conference.



Sabonis scored a team-high 24 points with 13 rebounds and 10 assists, while De'Aaron Fox came alive in the fourth quarter to finish with 23 points and seven assists.

Fox scored 15 of his 23 points in the fourth. The Kings guard has scored 10 or more points in the fourth quarter 23 times this season, which is tied for the most in the NBA with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Knicks were not helped by losing Jalen Brunson in the third quarter to injury, with a repeat of the foot injury that had kept him out of the previous two games.

Brunson scored 19 points with three-of-five three-point shooting from 19 minutes with the Knicks missing him down the stretch, giving up three turnovers in the final two-and-a-half minutes.

Julius Randle was guilty of one of those turnovers, mishandling the ball at 119-115 with 13.1 seconds to go. Randle finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while R.J. Barrett had 25 points.

The defeat means the Knicks have lost two in a row after going on a nine-game winning streak, leaving them fifth in the East at 39-29.