NBA star Blake Griffin confirms basketball future with big announcement

Los Angeles, California - Former No.1 draft pick Blake Griffin confirmed his retirement from basketball on Tuesday, just under a year after playing his last game in the NBA .

The 35-year-old athlete made his announcement in a lighthearted statement on social media in which he expressed gratitude to all those who had contributed to his career.

"I never envisioned myself as the guy who would have a 'letter to basketball' retirement announcement and I'm still not going to be that guy," Griffin wrote.

"But as I reflected on my career, the one feeling I kept coming back to and the one thing I wanted to express was thankfulness.

"The game of basketball has given me so much in this life, and I wouldn't change a thing.

"Last but certainly not least, here comes the obligatory 'I'm excited for my next chapter' part: just kidding, I'm done."

Griffin's last game in the NBA came in the 2022-2023 playoffs last April for the Boston Celtics in a defeat to the Atlanta Hawks.