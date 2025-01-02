New Orleans Pelicans and Saints respond to "devastating" New Year's Eve truck attack

Miami, Florida - New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said the NBA team was "devastated" by the truck-ramming attack that killed at least 15 people in the city's French Quarter as New Year's celebrations were underway.

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said he and his players were "devastated" over the deadly New Year's Eve truck attack that killed at least 15 people. © Dylan Buell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Obviously, our hearts, and our prayers, our thoughts go out to all the families that are impacted by, to be honest with you, a senseless act of violence," Green said as he addressed reporters in Miami before the Pelicans lost to the Heat on Wednesday night.

"We discussed it a bit with our players, but we're just living in times and in a world where you don't know where you're safe.

"Schools, churches, people should be able to go out and have a good time and walk the streets and it's devastating.

"I can only imagine what those families are going through and what they have to deal with now for the rest of their lives."

The FBI identified the attack suspect as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US Army veteran from Texas. Authorities say he steered a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers and they are investigating possible associations with terrorist organizations and whether he worked with accomplices.