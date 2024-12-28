Sixers' Joel Embiid fined for "obscene gestures" on court Christmas Day

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Friday for making "obscene gestures on the playing court" in the Sixers' 118-114 victory over the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.

The league said in a statement the incidents occurred in the first half of the 76ers' victory in Boston, in which Embiid scored 27 points with nine rebounds.

Embiid celebrated a layup in the first half with the "DX crotch chop" thrusting gesture he has adopted from professional wrestling and been fined for in the past.

He had another gesture for Boston fans after a three-pointer shortly before halftime.

The 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player has appeared in just nine games this season because of injuries – the latest a sinus fracture that has him playing in a protective mask – and a three-game suspension for a physical altercation with a journalist.

Embiid had another injury scare before Wednesday's game, falling over the security rope at the perimeter of the court during warmups and grabbing his right ankle.