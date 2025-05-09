Timberwolves probe racist fan behavior towards Draymond Green

Minneapolis, Minnesota - The Minnesota Timberwolves have launched an investigation after a fan was accused of making racially charged comments at Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during their NBA playoff clash, the team said Friday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have launched an investigation after a fan was accused of making racially charged comments at Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. © ALEX SLITZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Timberwolves said in a statement that one fan was ejected for violating the NBA's fan code of conduct during the fourth quarter of Minnesota's 117-93 game two win over the Warriors in Minneapolis on Thursday.

A second individual accused by other fans of making "racially charged" comments against Green left the Target Center arena before his identity was confirmed, the team said in a statement.

"The team is continuing to investigate, and additional action may be taken," the Timberwolves said.

"The Timberwolves and Target Center are firmly committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful, and safe environment for all. Racist, hateful, or threatening behavior has no place at our games or in our community and will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

Warriors ace Green was subjected to catcalls during Thursday's defeat after an incident in the second quarter where he swung an arm at Minnesota's Naz Reid.

Green was subsequently issued with a technical foul by the officiating crew, prompting a furious response from the Golden State defensive stalwart.

Green needed to be calmed by Warriors teammates, including the injured Stephen Curry, following his reaction.