Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. addresses Draymond Green contract drama

San Francisco, California - New Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said Monday the organization wants four-time NBA champion Draymond Green to return after reports he will opt out of his contract.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reportedly wants to opt out of his contract and become a free agent. © Credit Thearon W. Henderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Green will decline his player option for a $27.6 million deal next season, ESPN and The Athletic reported, in order to become an unrestricted free agent.



Dunleavy Jr., a former Warriors player whose father was an NBA player and coach, was named Friday to replace Bob Myers, who said last month he was stepping down after assembling a squad that won NBA titles in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022.

"Until we get the paperwork and the file, we can't really comment or say too much," said Dunleavy, who then made it clear that keeping Green is a priority, something Warriors coach Steve Kerr has already declared.

"We really want Draymond back," said Dunleavy. "What he means in terms of this organization and this team, winning at the highest level, we feel like we have to have him. So that's very important."