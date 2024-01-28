Will Adam Silver serve as NBA boss for the next decade?

New York, New York - NBA commissioner Adam Silver is finalizing a contract extension that would keep him in the job through the end of the decade, ESPN reported on Saturday.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is reportedly in the final stages of reaching a contract extension through the end of the decade. © REUTERS

Silver celebrates his 10th anniversary of replacing David Stern as the NBA's commissioner on Thursday, having overseen an era that has sparked major global and economic growth for the league.



Completing negotiations with NBA club owners would position Silver for a new and likely record-setting round of media rights deals as well as potential expansion.

Silver (61) oversaw the creation of an In-Season Tournament which began this season and guided the league through the Covid-19 pandemic. He kept the league positioned to take full advantage of evolutions in communications and US gambling laws without risking the NBA's integrity.

One of Silver's earliest actions was the banning of former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling from the NBA for life after racist remarks he made went public.

Silver later had to oversee an eventual sale of the Phoenix Suns after toxic workplace revelations involving former Suns owner Robert Sarver.