WNBA draft: Will the Caitlin Clark be the No. 1 pick?
New York, New York - For the second-straight year, the Indiana Fever has secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. But who will they pick?
The women's basketball draft is still a ways off, but the anticipation is growing by the day after the WNBA draft order has been set.
Following the Fever are the Los Angeles Sparks, Phoenix Mercury, the Seattle Storm with the fourth overall, respectively.
Last year, Indiana snagged Aaliyah Boston from South Carolina, the 2022 National Player of the Year. Now, they have the opportunity to make another huge pick this spring with the projected No. 1 pick, Caitlin Clark from Iowa.
Yet the draft is in April, which means that there is still plenty of college hoops action to unfold. While Clark has been making waves with impressive stats and performances this season, she's not the only standout player in the mix.
UConn's Paige Bueckers, a skilled point guard, could also vie for that top spot. Bueckers, on a comeback journey after an ACL injury, is expected to make a significant impact come March Madness.
Adding an extra layer of intrigue, both Clark and Bueckers have the option to return for a fifth NCAA season due to the COVID-19 waiver. So, the uncertainty of their draft decisions adds an exciting twist.
But, if these powerhouse players do choose to enter the draft, it's bound to be a fierce battle for the coveted No. 1 pick.
Will the Indiana Fever select Caitlin Clark as their No. 1 pick?
While the official No. 1 pick is still up in the air, Caitlin Clark has the impressive resume to back her up as the projected top choice.
Clark has solidified herself as one of the greatest college basketball players, men's or women's, of all time.
The Iowa standout is currently the only college basketball player in history to achieve a remarkable milestone of 3,000 points, 750 rebounds, and 750 assists, a feat she accomplished just this month.
En route to the national championship game last season, Clark became the first NCAA player to notch a 40-point triple-double in Division I NCAA Tournament history.
Teaming up with Aaliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell on the Indiana Fever could propel the team to heights not seen since their last playoff run in 2016. The potential collaboration of these fierce talents might just bring the Fever back into the spotlight.
The 2024 WNBA Draft is set for April 15 in New York City.
Cover photo: MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP