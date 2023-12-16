WNBA draft: Will the Caitlin Clark be the No. 1 pick?

New York, New York - For the second-straight year, the Indiana Fever has secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. But who will they pick?

Could Iowa's record-setting point guard, Caitlin Clark, be the top pick for the Indiana Fever in the upcoming 2024 WNBA draft? © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The women's basketball draft is still a ways off, but the anticipation is growing by the day after the WNBA draft order has been set.

Following the Fever are the Los Angeles Sparks, Phoenix Mercury, the Seattle Storm with the fourth overall, respectively.

Last year, Indiana snagged Aaliyah Boston from South Carolina, the 2022 National Player of the Year. Now, they have the opportunity to make another huge pick this spring with the projected No. 1 pick, Caitlin Clark from Iowa.

Yet the draft is in April, which means that there is still plenty of college hoops action to unfold. While Clark has been making waves with impressive stats and performances this season, she's not the only standout player in the mix.

UConn's Paige Bueckers, a skilled point guard, could also vie for that top spot. Bueckers, on a comeback journey after an ACL injury, is expected to make a significant impact come March Madness.

Adding an extra layer of intrigue, both Clark and Bueckers have the option to return for a fifth NCAA season due to the COVID-19 waiver. So, the uncertainty of their draft decisions adds an exciting twist.

But, if these powerhouse players do choose to enter the draft, it's bound to be a fierce battle for the coveted No. 1 pick.