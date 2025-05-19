WNBA investigates "hateful" comments after clash between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

Los Angeles, California - The WNBA said Sunday it had launched an investigation into allegations of "hateful" fan comments during the Indiana Fever's season-opening clash with the Chicago Sky.

Indiana's 93-58 win over Chicago on Saturday made headlines after a flashpoint in the third quarter when Sky star Angel Reese was fouled by Indiana's Caitlin Clark.

Reese, who has a long-time rivalry with Indiana prodigy Clark since their collegiate careers, reacted angrily after being bundled over by the Fever ace as she drove to the basket.

A furious Reese needed to be restrained by teammates after moving to confront Clark following the incident. Clark turned and walked to the other end of the court as Reese gesticulated.

The Indianapolis Star reported on Sunday that the WNBA's investigation was looking into allegations of racist abuse against Reese by sections of Indiana's home crowd.

"The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms – they have no place in our league or in society," the WNBA statement said.

"We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter."

Indiana said the team was assisting the WNBA in its investigation.

"We are working closely with the WNBA to complete their investigation," the team said. "We stand firm in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players."