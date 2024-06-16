Angel Reese receives flagrant foul after hitting Caitlin Clark in the head

Indianapolis, Indiana - Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have officially ignited a professional rivalry as the former LSU star received a flagrant foul for smacking Clark in the head during the Fever and Sky's latest WNBA matchup.

Angel Reese (l.) received a flagrant foul for hitting Caitlin Clark in the head during the Fever and Sky's Sunday matchup. © Emilee Chinn / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During Sunday's game, the 22-year-old Fever star was smacked in the head by Reese as she attempted a layup.

Camera angles from behind both players show the Sky rookie taking a swipe at Clark and making contact with the side of her head, resulting in a common foul for Reese that was then upgraded to a flagrant 1.

The Indiana Fever ultimately took the win over the Chicago Sky with a 91-83 victory.

All eyes have been on Clark – the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft – since she hit the pros. Her entry sparked a surge in ticket sales, bringing the visibility of the women's league to levels never seen before.

But Reese, an All-American power forward, has been a dominant force in the game as well, and the imbalance in attention has sparked plenty of chatter – including from the players themselves.