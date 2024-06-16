Angel Reese receives flagrant foul after hitting Caitlin Clark in the head
Indianapolis, Indiana - Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have officially ignited a professional rivalry as the former LSU star received a flagrant foul for smacking Clark in the head during the Fever and Sky's latest WNBA matchup.
During Sunday's game, the 22-year-old Fever star was smacked in the head by Reese as she attempted a layup.
Camera angles from behind both players show the Sky rookie taking a swipe at Clark and making contact with the side of her head, resulting in a common foul for Reese that was then upgraded to a flagrant 1.
The Indiana Fever ultimately took the win over the Chicago Sky with a 91-83 victory.
All eyes have been on Clark – the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft – since she hit the pros. Her entry sparked a surge in ticket sales, bringing the visibility of the women's league to levels never seen before.
But Reese, an All-American power forward, has been a dominant force in the game as well, and the imbalance in attention has sparked plenty of chatter – including from the players themselves.
Angel Reese fights for recognition amid Caitlin Clark frenzy
Reese alluded to the Clark-mania in comments made earlier this month, where she told reporters she was fine with taking on the "villain" role if it means the WNBA will continue to earn the recognition it deserves.
"The reason why we're watching women's basketball, it's not just because of one person, it's because of me too," she said. "I want y'all to realize that. It's not just because of one person. A lot of us have done so much for this game."
Many sports fans have also called out the double standards that Reese and other Black players in the league continue to face, underscoring a continued lack of attention – and sometimes even respect – they earn from fans and commentators.
