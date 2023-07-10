Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in Florida prison

Sumter country, Florida - Larry Nassar, the dishonorable sports doctor who was sentenced up to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and Olympic champions , was reportedly stabbed multiple times in a Florida federal prison.

According to the Associated Press, Nassar was stabled repeatedly in the back and chest by a fellow inmate during a heated altercation.

He is reported to be in stable condition.

According to the outlet, two people familiar with the matter said the attack happened on Sunday at the US Penitentiary Coleman.

Per the report, the prison is experiencing staffing shortages, and the officers assigned to Nassar's unit have been working mandated overtime shifts.

In June 2022, Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually abusing over 150 gymnasts over the past two decades at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains world-class gymnasts in Indianapolis.

Following a five-year grueling legal battle, victims of the former gymnastics doctor reached a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and their insurers.