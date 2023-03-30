Arch Manning is putting up some huge numbers in NIL deals!
Austin, Texas - Texas' hotshot freshman Arch Manning has yet to throw a pass or even score a touchdown, but he's already leading all college football players in one category!
Per On3Sports, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, reportedly has the highest earning value for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals than any other college football player in the nation.
Manning's NIL value is a whopping $3.7 million - $1.1 million higher in revenue than reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams who is listed at No. 2 behind Manning.
Rounding the top five highest-paid college football players were the new Colorado duo and Jackson State transfers Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, and North Carolina's standout quarterback Drake Maye.
The NIL value is determined by an algorithm that weighs an athlete's performance, influence, and exposure.
Arch Manning competing for Texas quarterback starter poition
Social media arguably plays the largest part of an athlete's NIL value and with over 200,000 followers across his personal accounts, Manning is just getting things started!
The Longhorn has massive star power in college athletics and will help shape the Texas football brand for years to come.
Manning, the No. 1 over recruit in the 2023 class, enrolled at Texas a semester early this past January and is currently participating in Spring practices.
The Austin newbie will compete against incumbent Quinn Ewers and redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy for the starting quarterback position.
Cashing big in the bank with his multi-million dollar NIL value, the only question now left for Manning is whether he can bring that kind of hype on the field too.
Cover photo: Collage: Tim Warner & Chris Graythen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP