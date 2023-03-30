Arch Manning is putting up some huge numbers in NIL deals!

Austin, Texas - Texas' hotshot freshman Arch Manning has yet to throw a pass or even score a touchdown, but he's already leading all college football players in one category!

Texas freshman Arch Manning has yet to throw a pass on the college level and is already leading all college football players in one category. © Collage: Tim Warner & Chris Graythen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per On3Sports, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, reportedly has the highest earning value for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals than any other college football player in the nation.

Manning's NIL value is a whopping $3.7 million - $1.1 million higher in revenue than reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams who is listed at No. 2 behind Manning.

Rounding the top five highest-paid college football players were the new Colorado duo and Jackson State transfers Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, and North Carolina's standout quarterback Drake Maye.

The NIL value is determined by an algorithm that weighs an athlete's performance, influence, and exposure.