Big 12 college football 2023-24 season preview

Fort, Worth, Texas - The Big 12 football competition has maintained its reputation for unpredictability over the past few seasons, and this year, it looks like it will continue the trend. Yet, some top teams are standing out as the 2023-24 season gets underway.

This season will be the swan song for Texas and Oklahoma in the Big 12, as they set sights on their move to the SEC in 2024.

The two powerhouse teams also lead the conference heading into the season with the biggest expectations to win the conference championship resting on their shoulders.

Falling close behind the Longhorns and the Sooners in preseason predictions are the strong quads Texas Tech, TCU, and Kansas State, who are also expected to do big things on the field this season.

The middle of the conference is also crowded with promising teams in Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Kansas, while the four conference newcomers - UCF, Houston, BYU, and Cincinnati - will look to prove why they belong in a Power Five conference.

The Big 12 won't lack great storylines this season, and Texas and Oklahoma will likely be the biggest!