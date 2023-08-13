Big 12 college football 2023-24 season preview
Fort, Worth, Texas - The Big 12 football competition has maintained its reputation for unpredictability over the past few seasons, and this year, it looks like it will continue the trend. Yet, some top teams are standing out as the 2023-24 season gets underway.
This season will be the swan song for Texas and Oklahoma in the Big 12, as they set sights on their move to the SEC in 2024.
The two powerhouse teams also lead the conference heading into the season with the biggest expectations to win the conference championship resting on their shoulders.
Falling close behind the Longhorns and the Sooners in preseason predictions are the strong quads Texas Tech, TCU, and Kansas State, who are also expected to do big things on the field this season.
The middle of the conference is also crowded with promising teams in Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Kansas, while the four conference newcomers - UCF, Houston, BYU, and Cincinnati - will look to prove why they belong in a Power Five conference.
The Big 12 won't lack great storylines this season, and Texas and Oklahoma will likely be the biggest!
Texas and Oklahoma football expected to have major final Big 12 seasons
While Texas and Oklahoma are ready to ditch the Big 12 for the SEC come 2024, their final year in the conference is set to be a big one!
Although Texas hasn't lived up to their preseason hype in recent years, Head Coach Steve Sarkisian's new team is primed for a huge step forward this season.
Led by starter Quinn Ewers, who is projected by experts to be one of the nation's top quarterbacks this year, the Longhorns will boast an offense that is second to none in the Big 12 conference.
Like Sarkisian, Oklahoma primed to make a huge turnaround after a disappointing 6-7 record in their first season under head coach Brent Venables last year.
With this said, Texas and Oklahoma are the Big 12 teams to watch heading into the 2023 college football season.
Texas and Oklahoma will both open the 2023-24 season on Saturday, September 2 against Rice University and Arkansas State, respectively.
