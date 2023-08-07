College football preseason coaches poll drops with a few overrated teams

Houston, Texas - The 2023 college football preseason c oaches' poll was unveiled o n Monday , leaving fans and experts alike surprised by the selection of the top 25 teams for the upcoming season.

The 2023 preseason coaches poll has been unveiled, leaving fans and experts alike surprised by the selection of the top 25 teams for the upcoming season. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As expected, the formidable two-time reigning national champions Georgia have once again claimed the coveted No. 1 position in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll, where team leaders rank who they believe is best heading into the new season.

While the Bulldogs may have bid farewell to several pivotal starters from their triumphant national title squad, notably quarterback Stetson Bennett, their ranking as the best heading into this season has been solidified as they set their sights ahead.

In a twist that left experts and fans surprised, Michigan made history with their highest-ever ranking in the preseason coaching poll, landing at No. 2.

While many have predicted Ohio State will come out ahead of their Big Ten rival in the upcoming 2023 season, the Wolverines leapt over the Buckeyes in the official coaches poll standings.

SEC Powerhouse Alabama, Ohio State, and LSU rounded out the top five, respectively. Voted by Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) head coaches, here's the full preseason coaches' poll Top 25: