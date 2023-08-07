College football preseason coaches poll drops with a few overrated teams
Houston, Texas - The 2023 college football preseason coaches' poll was unveiled on Monday, leaving fans and experts alike surprised by the selection of the top 25 teams for the upcoming season.
As expected, the formidable two-time reigning national champions Georgia have once again claimed the coveted No. 1 position in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll, where team leaders rank who they believe is best heading into the new season.
While the Bulldogs may have bid farewell to several pivotal starters from their triumphant national title squad, notably quarterback Stetson Bennett, their ranking as the best heading into this season has been solidified as they set their sights ahead.
In a twist that left experts and fans surprised, Michigan made history with their highest-ever ranking in the preseason coaching poll, landing at No. 2.
While many have predicted Ohio State will come out ahead of their Big Ten rival in the upcoming 2023 season, the Wolverines leapt over the Buckeyes in the official coaches poll standings.
SEC Powerhouse Alabama, Ohio State, and LSU rounded out the top five, respectively. Voted by Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) head coaches, here's the full preseason coaches' poll Top 25:1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Alabama
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Florida State
9. Clemson
10. Tennessee
11. Washington
12. Texas
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Oregon
16. TCU
17. Kansas State
18. Oregon State
19. Oklahoma
20. North Carolina
21. Wisconsin
22. Ole Miss
23. Tulane
24. Texas Tech
25. Texas A&M
The overrated teams in the preseason coaches poll Top 25
The 2023 preseason coaches poll's top 25 has many fans questioning the teams' ranking – starting with Michigan.
While the Wolverines are coming off of back-to-back conference championships, college football fans have argued they should have been placed behind Ohio State or Alabama in the rankings.
Next up on the debatably overrated list is LSU. The Baton Rouge Tigers are not only coming off of a 4 game loss last season, but they also lost to No. 10-ranked Tennessee last year by over 20 points.
It's also quite puzzling to see Oklahoma make it into the top 20, and Texas A&M secure even the 25th spot, after both had dismal seasons last year. The Sooners went 6-7 on the field, while the Aggies went 5-7.
Texas A&M's recruitment fell short this year in comparison to the number of standout players they lost to the transfer portal, so it's likely they won't be able to make up for what they've lost in the offseason.
The 2023 college football season is set to begin with Week Zero on Saturday, August 26.
