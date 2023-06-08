Big Ten unveils new college football schedules for 2024 and 2025 seasons

Chicago, Illinois - The future of Big Ten Football is finally here!

On Thursday, the Big Ten Conference unveiled its official 2024 and 2025 football schedules that include their newest programs USC and UCLA! © BEN JACKSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, the Big Ten conference unveiled its official 2024 and 2025 football schedules, that include their newest programs USC and UCLA!

Using the development Flex Protect Plus, a system where teams will have a different number of annual opponents, league officials protected up to three longstanding annual rivalries per team in the new schedules.

The new format ultimately allows fans to partake in old rivalry traditions while creating new ones.

Keeping a nine-game conference schedule per team, the league will do away with divisions starting in 2024.

Instead of holding East-West division championships to determine the conference champion, the Big Ten will now see the top-two teams with the best overall conference record face off in the league's title game.

Without further ado, check out the epic Big Ten college football schedules for 2024 and 2025 below.