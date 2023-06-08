Big Ten unveils new college football schedules for 2024 and 2025 seasons
Chicago, Illinois - The future of Big Ten Football is finally here!
On Thursday, the Big Ten conference unveiled its official 2024 and 2025 football schedules, that include their newest programs USC and UCLA!
Using the development Flex Protect Plus, a system where teams will have a different number of annual opponents, league officials protected up to three longstanding annual rivalries per team in the new schedules.
The new format ultimately allows fans to partake in old rivalry traditions while creating new ones.
Keeping a nine-game conference schedule per team, the league will do away with divisions starting in 2024.
Instead of holding East-West division championships to determine the conference champion, the Big Ten will now see the top-two teams with the best overall conference record face off in the league's title game.
Without further ado, check out the epic Big Ten college football schedules for 2024 and 2025 below.
Big Ten announces Two-Play Opponents
Under the new Flex Protect Plus scheduling format, Big Ten teams will have "two-play opponents" that they will face both home and away in 2024 and 2025.
Additionally, teams will also have "protected opponents" that they will play annually beyond the 2025 season.
Soon, Big Ten college football fans can look forward to these protected annual rivalries each year:
- Illinois Fighting Illini protected opponents: Northwestern, Purdue
- Indiana Hoosiers protected opponents: Purdue
- Iowa Hawkeyes protected opponents: Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin
- Maryland Terrapins protected opponents: Rutgers
- Michigan Wolverines protected opponents: Michigan State, Ohio State
- Michigan State Spartans protected opponents: Michigan
- Minnesota Golden Gophers protected opponents: Iowa, Wisconsin
- Nebraska Cornhuskers protected opponents: Iowa
- Northwestern Wildcats protected opponents: Illinois
- Ohio State Buckeyes protected opponents: Michigan
- Penn State Nittany Lions protected opponents: None
- Purdue Boilermakers protected opponents: Illinois, Indiana
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights protected opponents: Maryland
- UCLA Bruins protected opponents: USC
- USC Trojans protected opponents: UCLA
- Wisconsin Badgers protected opponents: Iowa, Minnesota
Now that the Big Ten has released their showdowns for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which game are you most excited to watch?
