Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry heats up during football offseason

Columbus, Ohio - Only a few rivalries in all of sports are as intense as the Big Ten's Ohio State vs. Michigan. And even in the college football offseason, the competition is heating up.

A legendary moment from "The Game" went viral on Thursday, showing former Ohio State linebacker Zach Boren standing over ex-Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner in 2012. © JAMIE SABAU / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

There have been many legendary moments throughout the history of "The Game" between the Ohio State and Michigan, and one is going viral once again.

In response to a Twitter prompt, "Reply with the coldest college football picture you can find," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, who just so happens to be an Ohio State alum, shared a photo on Thursday of arguably the toughest moment of the rivalry to date.

In the pic, former Buckeye linebacker Zach Boren stands over ex-Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner after laying him out in a sack during a 2012 matchup between the longtime rivals.

The flex was heightened with Boren's autograph on the photo, which reads, "F**k Michigan!"

"There's no close second. Twenty years in one picture," Breer tweeted.

Buckeye Nation and Wolverine fans quickly took their sides in the heated rivalry, throwing shots at their opposing teams.

"This one is better," one Michigan fan said, tweeting a picture of the Wolverine's latest win over the Buckeyes lasts season.



"Great company!" a Buckeye fan added, sharing a photo of Boren's tackle being used in an ad as the face of a Columbus-based waste service company.