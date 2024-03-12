Caleb Williams' path to Chicago Bears uncertain with no Justin Fields trade: Here's how it could work

Chicago, Illinois - Is USC football 's Caleb Williams still a No. 1 pic for the Chicago Bears ?

With Justin Fields (r.) still on the Chicago Bears' roster, the path for Caleb Williams (l.) as the franchise's No. 1 pick appears uncertain. © Collage: Sean M. Haffey & John Fisher / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

When Caleb Williams made a splash at the NFL Combine last month, many believed the Chicago Bears – who have the No. 1 pick – would select him.

Rumors then suggested that the Bears might trade their current starter, Justin Fields, to the Atlanta Falcons or Pittsburgh Steelers.

These rumors are unlikely to materialize soon, however!

The Steelers have signed 35-year-old Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson while the Falcons have agreed to bring in 35-year-old Kirk Cousins, who is recovering from a torn Achilles.

All that leaves little room for a trade involving Fields or an immediate starting position for him. As a result, the possibility of keeping Fields while also selecting Williams could become a reality.

This move could potentially set up a competition between top quarterbacks Fields and Williams for the starting job!