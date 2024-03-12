Caleb Williams' path to Chicago Bears uncertain with no Justin Fields trade: Here's how it could work
Chicago, Illinois - Is USC football's Caleb Williams still a No. 1 pic for the Chicago Bears?
When Caleb Williams made a splash at the NFL Combine last month, many believed the Chicago Bears – who have the No. 1 pick – would select him.
Rumors then suggested that the Bears might trade their current starter, Justin Fields, to the Atlanta Falcons or Pittsburgh Steelers.
These rumors are unlikely to materialize soon, however!
The Steelers have signed 35-year-old Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson while the Falcons have agreed to bring in 35-year-old Kirk Cousins, who is recovering from a torn Achilles.
All that leaves little room for a trade involving Fields or an immediate starting position for him. As a result, the possibility of keeping Fields while also selecting Williams could become a reality.
This move could potentially set up a competition between top quarterbacks Fields and Williams for the starting job!
What will it look like if Caleb Williams gets drafted to Chicago
If the Chicago Bears draft Caleb Williams with Justin Fields already on the roster, it's sure to add an intriguing dynamic.
While Williams' college highlights are impressive, they're just that – college highlights. He lacks experience at the NFL level, and the Bears' offensive support might not be enough to ease his transition.
In this scenario, it might make more sense to start Justin Fields while Williams gets a valuable "redshirt" year to develop.
This approach could benefit both quarterbacks and the team as Fields could showcase his skills on the field – potentially increasing his trade value for the next offseason – while Williams gains experience and prepares for a future starting role.
The NFL offseason for the Chicago Bears is poised to become hectic with the NFL Draft scheduled for April 25-27 in Indianapolis. Keep your eyes peeled for updates!
Cover photo: Collage: Sean M. Haffey & John Fisher / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP