2024 NFL Combine: What to expect and how to watch
Indianapolis, Indiana - Will the NFL Combine shock fans with surprising performances from today's biggest college football stars?
This year's NFL Combine is buzzing with talented players who've captured the spotlight, from prestigious trophy winners to media magnets soaking up attention like never before!
The NFL Draft is abuzz with speculation about the Chicago Bears. Will they use their No. 1 pick to select Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams, or stick with their record-breaking quarterback Justin Fields?
Rumors are swirling that the Bears could replace Fields with Williams, but Chicago's leading receiver, DJ Moore, dropped a bombshell on Tuesday. He values Fields above all prospects and wants to team up with Biletnikoff Award receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Moore's comments are adding fuel to the fans' draft speculations and adding to the hype for the upcoming Combine, scheduled later this week.
Harrison Jr. is expected to be one of the hottest offensive players at the Combine. If he performs as expected, it's going to make draft night one heck of a show!
How to watch the NFL Combine quarterback, receivers, and running back skill events
Get ready for an exciting NFL Combine show!
Featuring two Heisman Trophy quarterbacks, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, along with star receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr. and top tailbacks such as Trey Benson, the event will be a must-see for all football fans.
Here's your guide to catching all the action from the quarterback, receiver, and running back skill events:
- Event Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024
- Time: 1 PM ET
- TV channel: NFL Network
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
Cover photo: Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP