2024 NFL Combine: What to expect and how to watch

Indianapolis, Indiana - Will the NFL Combine shock fans with surprising performances from today's biggest college football stars?

Heisman Trophy Caleb Williams (l.) made waves as a potential No. 1 pick for this year's NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. © Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This year's NFL Combine is buzzing with talented players who've captured the spotlight, from prestigious trophy winners to media magnets soaking up attention like never before!

The NFL Draft is abuzz with speculation about the Chicago Bears. Will they use their No. 1 pick to select Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams, or stick with their record-breaking quarterback Justin Fields?

Rumors are swirling that the Bears could replace Fields with Williams, but Chicago's leading receiver, DJ Moore, dropped a bombshell on Tuesday. He values Fields above all prospects and wants to team up with Biletnikoff Award receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Moore's comments are adding fuel to the fans' draft speculations and adding to the hype for the upcoming Combine, scheduled later this week.

Harrison Jr. is expected to be one of the hottest offensive players at the Combine. If he performs as expected, it's going to make draft night one heck of a show!