Caleb Williams shines amid USC's defensive woes against San Jose
Los Angeles, California - USC quarterback Caleb Williams isn't wasting any time in defending his Heisman trophy as he stole the show in the Trojans 56-28 win over San Jose over the weekend.
Despite USC's lackluster defense in its college football season opener, Caleb Williams picked up right where he left off.
The Trojans star has a chance to become the first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy twice, starting his campaign as he means to go on.
During the second quarter with the scored tied at seven, Williams turned a fumbled ball into a remarkable 76-yard touchdown to Tahj Washington.
Last year, Williams destroyed the Trojans' single season passing records, with 4,537 passing yards and 42 touchdowns.
While he failed to deliver a Pac-12 championship performance last season, 21-year-old became the seventh Heisman Trophy winner (counting Reggie Bush) and third USC quarterback on the list.
USC's defense still needs major improvements
Although USC's defensive statistics in the opener were actually above average compared to last season, a team of San Jose State really shouldn't be posing them that many problems.
The Trojans allowed nearly 200 yards of total offense and 14 points to the Spartans by a halftime separated by a single touchdown score.
While the USC offense added 35 points by the end of the game, they won't be blasting that much against the nation's top teams.
The Trojans faced significant penalties that extended San Jose State's drives, and Spartans' quarterback Chevan Cordeiro repeatedly exploited glaring weaknesses, gaining yards on the ground often.
"A couple of times, just flat-out outran us. I mean, he’s a good player – that part was disappointing," USC head coach Lincoln Riley said in a post game press.
Luckily for him, the team will have several games to play and improve their defense before facing off against resurgent Notre Dame, a showdown with playoff implications.
USC will face off against Nevada on Saturday, September 2 at 6:30 PM EDT.
Cover photo: KATELYN MULCAHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP