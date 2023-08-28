Caleb Williams shines amid USC's defensive woes against San Jose

Los Angeles, California - USC quarterback Caleb Williams isn't wasting any time in defending his Heisman trophy as he stole the show in the Trojans 56-28 win over San Jose over the weekend.

Despite USC's lackluster defense in the season opener against San Jose State, Caleb Williams delivered on the field as expected!

Despite USC's lackluster defense in its college football season opener, Caleb Williams picked up right where he left off.

The Trojans star has a chance to become the first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy twice, starting his campaign as he means to go on.

During the second quarter with the scored tied at seven, Williams turned a fumbled ball into a remarkable 76-yard touchdown to Tahj Washington.

Last year, Williams destroyed the Trojans' single season passing records, with 4,537 passing yards and 42 touchdowns.

While he failed to deliver a Pac-12 championship performance last season, 21-year-old became the seventh Heisman Trophy winner (counting Reggie Bush) and third USC quarterback on the list.