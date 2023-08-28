Is Notre Dame football back? Irish stun in Week Zero annihilation of Navy

Dublin, Ireland - Is Notre Dame football back to national relevance? Judging by the 42-3 destruction of Navy in Dublin, the answer might just be yes.

Notre Dame smashed Navy 42-3 in their Week Zero clash held in Dublin, Ireland. © Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Notre Dame football hasn't been in the running for a national title for quite a while.

Yet, at the start of their second season under head coach Marcus Freeman, the Fighting Irish could become a team to watch out for in the coming campaign.



In the kickoff clash against Navy during Week Zero, No. 13 Notre Dame did their nickname justice in Ireland, displaying a newfound confidence fans have not seen from the program in recent years, leaving no doubt that they are a team to be reckoned with.

Guided by the experienced quarterback, Sam Hartman, and supported by a solid defense, the "Freeman era" of Notre Dame football seems poised to rekindle the supremacy the program once enjoyed.



Week Zero of the 2023 certainly had a clear protagonist – the question is now whether any bigger conclusion can be drawn about the upcoming season.