Is Notre Dame football back? Irish stun in Week Zero annihilation of Navy
Dublin, Ireland - Is Notre Dame football back to national relevance? Judging by the 42-3 destruction of Navy in Dublin, the answer might just be yes.
Notre Dame football hasn't been in the running for a national title for quite a while.
Yet, at the start of their second season under head coach Marcus Freeman, the Fighting Irish could become a team to watch out for in the coming campaign.
In the kickoff clash against Navy during Week Zero, No. 13 Notre Dame did their nickname justice in Ireland, displaying a newfound confidence fans have not seen from the program in recent years, leaving no doubt that they are a team to be reckoned with.
Guided by the experienced quarterback, Sam Hartman, and supported by a solid defense, the "Freeman era" of Notre Dame football seems poised to rekindle the supremacy the program once enjoyed.
Week Zero of the 2023 certainly had a clear protagonist – the question is now whether any bigger conclusion can be drawn about the upcoming season.
Sam Hartman's dominant performance stirs Heisman buzz
While quarterback Sam Hartman is already an established name in college football thanks to his time at Wake Forest, his debut performance at Notre Dame might have come as a surprise.
The sheer ferocity of his offensive display on Saturday was nothing short of remarkable.
Hartman went 19-for-23 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns against the Midshipmen.
The first-year signal-caller successfully threw to eight different Irish players with receiver Jayden Thomas leading the way with four catches and a touchdown, while freshman receiver Jaden Greathouse caught two touchdown passes.
Fans are already hoping that this season could be a special Heisman year for Hartman and Notre Dame.
"I don't need to see anything else, Sam Hartman is the 2023 Heisman winner," one fan tweeted.
"Is it pronounced Hartman or Heisman?" another wittily added.
Earning the Aer Lingus College Football Classic MVP Award for his debut against Navy, Sam Hartman's remarkable start to the 2023 season serves as a promising sign. If he continues to deliver, fans can anticipate Hartman securing additional awards throughout the rest of the season.
Cover photo: Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP