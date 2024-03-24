Coach Deion Sanders makes wild NFL Draft claim on son Shedeur and Travis Hunter

Boulder, Colorado - Coach Prime has taken the college football world by storm with his trash talking ways once again.

Deion Sanders' latest statement has taken the football world by storm, after boldly declaring his son Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will be top four picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. © CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Just like his flashy fashion, NFL legend and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is known for his flashy hot takes.

His latest has become a trending topic for his controversial take on next year's 2025 NFL Draft featuring prospect hopefuls Shedeur Sanders, his son, and fellow Colorado Buffalo Travis Hunter.

The NFL Hall of Famer sees both his son and Hunters being drafted in the top four of next year's draft.

When recently asked where he predicts Shedeur and Hunter will be drafted next year on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, Sanders confidently said: "Top four! Anywhere from No. 1-4, one of them is gonna be No. 1 and the latter one will not go behind No. 4."

Sanders' prediction has sent shockwaves through the football world, sparking a frenzy of reactions.

But he didn't stop there. Coach threw even more wild predictions into the mix, adding fuel to the already intense draft race.