Coach Deion Sanders makes wild NFL Draft claim on son Shedeur and Travis Hunter
Boulder, Colorado - Coach Prime has taken the college football world by storm with his trash talking ways once again.
Just like his flashy fashion, NFL legend and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is known for his flashy hot takes.
His latest has become a trending topic for his controversial take on next year's 2025 NFL Draft featuring prospect hopefuls Shedeur Sanders, his son, and fellow Colorado Buffalo Travis Hunter.
The NFL Hall of Famer sees both his son and Hunters being drafted in the top four of next year's draft.
When recently asked where he predicts Shedeur and Hunter will be drafted next year on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, Sanders confidently said: "Top four! Anywhere from No. 1-4, one of them is gonna be No. 1 and the latter one will not go behind No. 4."
Sanders' prediction has sent shockwaves through the football world, sparking a frenzy of reactions.
But he didn't stop there. Coach threw even more wild predictions into the mix, adding fuel to the already intense draft race.
Where will Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter be drafted?
Not only does Deion Sanders believe that his son Shedeur and Travis Hunter will be top-four picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he also has specific teams he wants them to play on.
While the NFL Draft is a lottery process and players are not always selected by the teams they're projected to be drafted by, Sanders said that the young athletes won't play for teams he doesn't approve of.
"I know where I want them to go," Sanders said. "So, it's certain cities that it ain't gonna happen."
"I'm sorry it's gonna be an Eli," he referenced.
In 2004, Super Bowl champion Eli Manning refused to play for the LA Chargers when drafted by the team as the No. 1 overall pick. Instead, he was traded to the NY Giants, where he played his entire NFL career. Sanders similar suggested that if Shedeur or Travis were to be drafted by a team he doesn't approve of, they would pull and "Eli" and refuse to play.
There is a lot of football that still needs to be played before Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter enter the 2025 NFL Draft. But it's safe to say, Coach Sanders believes they're a pair of the best prospects out there.
Cover photo: CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP