College football: CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba strut their NFL stuff on Ohio State's Pro Day

Columbus, Ohio - With the Carolina Panthers in the building for Ohio State football's Pro Day, quarterback CJ Stroud made sure to show up and out on the field!

Since the Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Stroud has emerged as the team's likely favorite to be snatched up first.

Case in point? The Panthers flew almost the entirety of their top office team of owners and recruiters – 11 strong to be exact – to watch Stroud at Pro Day on Wednesday.

The Panthers contingent also met extensively with Stroud on Tuesday night, reportedly accompanied by a private dinner. The two-time Heisman finalist is also said to be set to visit the Panthers in Charlotte prior to the Draft in April.

Reuniting with his former standout receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on Wednesday, Stroud lit up the field throwing absolute dimes.

After impressing Panthers representatives, experts, and football fans, the internet buzzed over his second stellar showing, following the NFL Combine.

"CJ Stroud makes it look effortless! He can make any throw on the field," one Carolina fan tweeted.

"CJ Stroud saved his best throw of the day for last as he ended his Pro Day workout with this beauty!" another fan noted on Stroud's final pass of the day.

Pleased with his performance, the future NFL quarterback believes he has done all he can to land in the big league.

"I think I did everything to this point in my control really well," Stroud said following his workout. "I did everything on the field, I felt pretty good. All glory to God. That's the reason why I am here."

