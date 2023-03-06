CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson fight for No. 1 pick after dazzling at NFL Combine

Indianapolis, Indiana - Move over, Bryce Young: there may be a new No. 1 NFL Draft pick in town!

Anthony Richardson (l) and CJ Stroud respectively made serious arguments at the NFL Combine to be the No. 1 pick in the draft. © Collage: STACY REVERE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

When Alabama's Bryce Young announced that he would forgo NFL Combine workouts for the Crimson Tide's Pro Day, many fans were pretty bummed out!

But after the monstrous performance by Ohio State's CJ Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson, the football world has seemingly moved on from the former Alabama passer, even lowering his potential draft pick.

Now, Young is still one of the best passers in this year's draft class.

Despite his controversial smaller physical frame, the 2021 Heisman winner is still catching the eyes of NFL scouts far and wide.

However, after Stroud and Richardson completed their respective combine experiences over the weekend, the former college football superstars have made serious cases for the coveted No. 1 overall draft pick!

From breaking records to proving they are the best passers in NFL Combine history, here's how Richardson and Stroud impressed the football world.