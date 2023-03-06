CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson fight for No. 1 pick after dazzling at NFL Combine
Indianapolis, Indiana - Move over, Bryce Young: there may be a new No. 1 NFL Draft pick in town!
When Alabama's Bryce Young announced that he would forgo NFL Combine workouts for the Crimson Tide's Pro Day, many fans were pretty bummed out!
But after the monstrous performance by Ohio State's CJ Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson, the football world has seemingly moved on from the former Alabama passer, even lowering his potential draft pick.
Now, Young is still one of the best passers in this year's draft class.
Despite his controversial smaller physical frame, the 2021 Heisman winner is still catching the eyes of NFL scouts far and wide.
However, after Stroud and Richardson completed their respective combine experiences over the weekend, the former college football superstars have made serious cases for the coveted No. 1 overall draft pick!
From breaking records to proving they are the best passers in NFL Combine history, here's how Richardson and Stroud impressed the football world.
Florida's Richardson and Ohio State's Stroud impress at NFL Combine
On Saturday, Richardson started things off with a big bang!
The Florida product set two new NFL Scouting Combine quarterback records with a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9-inch broad jump.
Not to mention, he also ran a hot 4.43 second 40-yard dash, faster than that of former No.1 overall pick Cam Newton, whom Richardson has heavy on-field comparisons with.
Following the physical tests, it was time for the quarterbacks to show off their and throwing skills. This is where former Buckeye Stroud took off!
While he opted to do his athletic tests at Ohio State's Pro Day, Stroud didn't hesitate to show the football world why he is seen as the most gifted passer in the 2023 draft class.
During his passing clinic on the field, the two-time Heisman finalist perfectly threw several passes and completely stunned football analysts and fans.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, a former NFL scout, labeled Stroud's performance as "one of the best throwing sessions I've ever seen at the Combine."
Both quarterbacks' draft stocks have risen immensely following their respective showings at the NFL Combine, with Stroud proving his passing abilities and Richardson proving his world-class athleticism.
Cover photo: Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP