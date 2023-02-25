What USC football has to prove in 2023 ahead of Big Ten realignment

Los Angeles, California - As USC football prepares to make its final statement in Pac-12 before joining the Big Ten, there's still a lot to prove.

While USC is one of the richest college football programs out west, the Trojans haven't won a conference title since 2017 - their first since 2008. © TOM PENNINGTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While it may be hard to believe, the Trojans haven't won a conference title since 2017 – and that itself was their first title in nearly a decade.



USC is one of the richest college football programs out West, with a slew of resources and talent on the field.

The school holds the record for the most Heisman Trophy winners, including recent winning quarterback Caleb Young.

So that kind of conference title drought, especially in the Pac-12, shouldn't really be happening.

Yet, here we are, and the 2023 season the program's chance to go out with a bang!

In the national picture, the Trojans have never made a trip to the College Football Playoff and last played in the national championship game in 2005 (under the BCS era).

With Heisman pass caller Williams returning for a second season under head coach Lincoln Riley, the program has no excuse for not making another great run to a national title like they did last time around, narrowly missing a playoff bid after losing to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game.