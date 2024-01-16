College football coaching carousel sends players into shambles

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Buckle up, college football fans! The offseason coaching carousel is just heating up.

College football Players are finding themselves in an unexpected struggle to swiftly adapt to the new dynamics of the chaotic coaching carousel this offseason. © CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

When Nick Saban retired as the head coach of Alabama football, little did the college football world anticipate the chaos that would ensue.

Next, Kalen DeBoer, the former head coach of Washington, abruptly left after leading the Huskies to the Pac-12 and national championships. The twist? His players discovered his departure live on TV during a workout.

In the aftermath, Jedd Fisch, Arizona's head coach, stepped in to replace DeBoer at Washington. However, this move left Fisch's own players in the dust.

Adding to the whirlwind, former San Jose head coach Brent Brennan bid farewell to his players to take on the new role at Arizona.

The coaching carousel set off unforeseen changes, as players have found themselves in an unexpected struggle to swiftly adapt to the new dynamics of their teams all while navigating the challenges posed by a closed transfer portal.