College football coaching carousel sends players into shambles
Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Buckle up, college football fans! The offseason coaching carousel is just heating up.
When Nick Saban retired as the head coach of Alabama football, little did the college football world anticipate the chaos that would ensue.
Next, Kalen DeBoer, the former head coach of Washington, abruptly left after leading the Huskies to the Pac-12 and national championships. The twist? His players discovered his departure live on TV during a workout.
In the aftermath, Jedd Fisch, Arizona's head coach, stepped in to replace DeBoer at Washington. However, this move left Fisch's own players in the dust.
Adding to the whirlwind, former San Jose head coach Brent Brennan bid farewell to his players to take on the new role at Arizona.
The coaching carousel set off unforeseen changes, as players have found themselves in an unexpected struggle to swiftly adapt to the new dynamics of their teams all while navigating the challenges posed by a closed transfer portal.
College athletes suffer amid major coaching swaps
Adjusting to a new head coach isn't easy on a team. Often, when head coaches move to a different school, they bring along their former coaches and assistants.
This leads to a ripple effect where former players face the decision of transferring to a new school or exploring entirely different programs.
Since DeBoer's recent move to Alabama, Washington has witnessed a wave of de-commits, including all of their scholarship quarterbacks and high school pledges.
On the flip side, Alabama has experienced top recruits de-committing in response to the new head coaching hire. Notable players, like Isaiah Bond, have opted to transfer to Texas instead of staying with Bama's new coaching staff.
One player drawing attention from the college football world is Alabama freshman Caleb Downs, who is yet to decide whether to stick with Alabama and the new coaching staff or venture into a new program.
While the touted freshman was an absolute stunner on the field, his future on the field may not be a definite repeat of dominance with Alabama's new wave of coaches and the absence of his former position coach, Travaris Robinson, to Georgia.
Downs has been linked to possibly joining the Bulldogs or Ohio State next fall, keeping the college football world at the edge of their seats over his looming decision.
Cover photo: CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP