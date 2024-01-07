College Football Playoff National Championship: QB Michael Penix Jr. lights the fire to face Michigan

Houston, Texas - Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is ready to face the challenge of Michigan's formidable defense in the fight for the 2024 national college football title.

The fire has been lit!

Heading into the National Championship showdown this Monday, the Washington Huskies find themselves in familiar territory as the underdogs.

Embracing the role is nothing new for them, as they've been there throughout this season in key matchups. However, their upcoming opponent, Michigan, stands out from the rest.

The Wolverines are the No. 1 team in the nation and on a 14-game win streak, flaunting the best defense in the nation. Washington's quarterback and leading Heisman finalist Michael Penix Jr., is well aware of the battle that awaits him against Michigan.

"That whole defense, they're good. They do a lot of good things on that side of the ball," Penix told TAG24 NEWS ahead of the National Championship game. "I feel like they're very well-coached and they have a lot of good players."

Michigan's defense has put on a show this season, racking up an impressive ten sacks in their last two games at the Big Ten Championships and Rose Bowl CFP Semifinal. The Wolverines defense has held opponents to an average of just 243 offensive yards and 10.2 points per game.

Yet the Wolverines defense will have it tough against Washington's offense, which was recently honored with the Joe Moore Award as the nation's top college offensive line - the same award Michigan won in 2022 and 2023.