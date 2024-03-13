College football fans rip Nick Saban over alleged hypocrisy

Washington, DC - On Monday, legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban addressed Congress about Name, Likeness, and Image (NIL) rights. The fans aren't happy with him, however, and here's why.

Nick Saban's recent remarks about NIL at Congress sparked criticism from fans, who accused the legendary football coach of hypocrisy. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Coach Saban was joined by notable figures like Senator Ted Cruz, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, and college athletes Haley and Hanna Cavinder.

Together, they discussed the need to codify NIL rights for student-athletes.

During the discussion, Saban expressed concerns about the direction of college football, particularly regarding NIL collectives.

He argued that these collectives are disrupting the competitive balance within college football and hindering athletes' development on the field.

"All the things I believed in for all these years. 50 years of coaching, no longer exist in college athletics," Saban said, referring to the changes in player development in college football.

Saban (71) also claimed that NFL coaches have told him that players are entering the league with "more entitlement" and "less resiliency."

"It’s whoever wants to pay. The most money raised, the most money to buy the most players is going to have the best opportunity to win," he shared. "I don't think that's the spirit of college athletics."

"If we revenue shared a certain amount, it'd be the same [in each state.] That's the issue right now. We don’t have that," he added. "We have collectives in some states raising huge amounts of money and competing against those who don't have those kinds of funds to pay players."