Cavinder twins ditch sweats for suits in political power move!
Washington DC - The Cavinder twins have revealed their next power move as they gear up to speak in front of Congress!
Haley and Hanna Cavinder recently made a significant impact by stepping into a new role that required them to swap their sports bras for vibrant suits.
Their latest TikTok, shared on Tuesday, revealed that they will stand before Congress to advocate for the NCAA's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policies.
As former standout athletes for the Miami Hurricanes, the twins were among the top earners in college sports through NIL deals before graduating last May.
Now, they are using their platform and experience to help pave the way for student-athletes across the country.
In the viral clip, the sisters were seen wearing matching pink and purple pastel oversized suits, a nod to their distinctive style and a powerful visual statement as they continue to push for change in collegiate athletics.
In another TikTok post, the Cavinder twins took a playful dig at the NCAA, seemingly getting the last laugh on the organization.
Haley and Hanna take a jab at NCAA over past NIL allegations
The two gave a nod to their time as student-athletes at Miami, where they were involved in an NCAA violation case that led to a three-game suspension for the Hurricanes' head coach, Katie Meier.
In the second video, the sisters shared a cheeky message: "when the NCAA was after us a year ago for false accusations but now you're invited to congress to talk about NIL."
Despite the scrutiny from the past, the Cavinder twins have evidently emerged as influential voices in the discussion around NIL in college sports!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins