College football: How to watch conference championship showdowns

Get ready for an action-packed weekend as the 2023 college football postseason kicks off with a lineup of thrilling conference championship games. © Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Four unbeaten powerhouses — Georgia, Michigan, Washington, and Florida State — are competing for spots in the College Football Playoff.



But that's not all! Three teams with just one loss —Oregon, Texas, and Alabama — are aiming to snag playoff berths through conference title victories.

For teams not in the running for the CFP, there's still a chance to improve their bowl game standing with a strong final performance and a huge conference championship title.

Wondering how it'll all play out? We've got you covered with everything you need to know, from the game schedule to where to watch the action.

Gear up for an unforgettable conference championship weekend!