College football: How to watch conference championship showdowns
Get ready for an action-packed weekend as the 2023 college football postseason kicks off with a lineup of thrilling conference championship games on Friday and Saturday.
Four unbeaten powerhouses — Georgia, Michigan, Washington, and Florida State — are competing for spots in the College Football Playoff.
But that's not all! Three teams with just one loss —Oregon, Texas, and Alabama — are aiming to snag playoff berths through conference title victories.
For teams not in the running for the CFP, there's still a chance to improve their bowl game standing with a strong final performance and a huge conference championship title.
Wondering how it'll all play out? We've got you covered with everything you need to know, from the game schedule to where to watch the action.
Gear up for an unforgettable conference championship weekend!
Pac-12 Championship Game: Oregon vs. Washington
- Game Date: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 8 PM EST
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Big 12 Championship Game: Texas vs. Oklahoma State
- Game Date: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: Noon EST
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama
- Game Date: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 4 PM EST
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan vs. Iowa
- Game Date: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8 PM EST
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
ACC Championship Game: Florida State vs. Louisville
- Game Date: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8 PM EST
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Which teams are you cheering for in this week's thrilling conference championships matchups?
Cover photo: Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP