Controversial touchdown takes center stage in Michigan-Ohio State game

Ann Arbor, Michigan - The Ohio State-Michigan football showdown is buzzing with controversy, with a disputed Michigan touchdown sparking debate over whether it should have been counted as a Buckeye interception.

In the second quarter, Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy pulled off a seamless pass to receiver Roman Wilson for a touchdown, dodging two Ohio State defenders.



Here's the kicker: McCarthy's throw? Top-notch. But the replay? Not so crystal clear. Wilson's grip on the ball was a bit of a head-scratcher, thanks to Denzel Burke, who snatched it away in the end zone.

Still, in a twist that left many college football fans' eyebrows raised, the refs in Ann Arbor stuck to their guns, keeping that touchdown ruling intact.

Buckeye head coach Ryan Day couldn't resist adding fuel to the fire. He was fuming, firmly convinced it should've been an interception for the Buckeyes.

Wilson's touchdown led Michigan to a 14-3 lead before the Buckeyes quickly came back, scoring a touchdown of their own with receiver Emeka Egbucka closing the gap to 14-10.