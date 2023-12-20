College football: National Signing Day 1 sees Georgia and Ohio State win in flipping craze

It's that time of the year, folks. College football 's National Signing Day is in full swing, starting Wednesday and cruising through Friday.

with for the nation's top high school recruits.

High school recruits are sealing the deal by signing their national letters of intent to commit to their chosen colleges and play ball.

This year's signing day has turned the college football internet world into a buzzing hive of chaos, with high-profile players causing a stir by flipping their commitments.

While the two-time defending national champions Georgia hold the coveted top spot in the 2024 recruiting class rankings, the Bulldogs faced a gut-wrenching setback when five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola flipped to Nebraska.

Adding to the whirlwind, rumors were swirling on Wednesday about other five-star recruits potentially making commitment flips.

Over at Ohio State, there's been a setback with the loss of one of their top commits, Jeremiah McClellan, to Oregon. Yet the Buckeyes have clinched several big names, including five-star receivers Jeremiah Smith and edge player Eddrick Houston.

But anxiety looms among Buckeye fans, as players all over the country are continuing to flip their pledges.

Check out the drama below.