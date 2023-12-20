College football: National Signing Day 1 sees Georgia and Ohio State win in flipping craze
It's that time of the year, folks. College football's National Signing Day is in full swing, starting Wednesday and cruising through Friday.
High school recruits are sealing the deal by signing their national letters of intent to commit to their chosen colleges and play ball.
This year's signing day has turned the college football internet world into a buzzing hive of chaos, with high-profile players causing a stir by flipping their commitments.
While the two-time defending national champions Georgia hold the coveted top spot in the 2024 recruiting class rankings, the Bulldogs faced a gut-wrenching setback when five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola flipped to Nebraska.
Adding to the whirlwind, rumors were swirling on Wednesday about other five-star recruits potentially making commitment flips.
Over at Ohio State, there's been a setback with the loss of one of their top commits, Jeremiah McClellan, to Oregon. Yet the Buckeyes have clinched several big names, including five-star receivers Jeremiah Smith and edge player Eddrick Houston.
But anxiety looms among Buckeye fans, as players all over the country are continuing to flip their pledges.
Check out the drama below.
Ohio State lands No. 1 overall recruit in 2024 class with Jeremiah Smith
Ohio State fans, along with Head Coach Ryan Day, can now breathe a sigh of relief as they clinched the commitment of Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 overall player and receiver in the 2024 recruiting class.
Coach Day literally let out a breath and comically went weak in the knees upon receiving the news of Smith's official commitment to the Buckeyes.
With Smith joining five-star receiver Mylan Graham in choosing Ohio State, the Buckeyes are officially cementing their reputation as "Wide Receiver University," consistently recruiting and drafting to the NFL the best wideouts each season.
Georgia flips 5-star safety KJ Bolden from Florida State
Florida State has added more fuel for motivation against rivals Georgia in the upcoming Orange Bowl, beyond just their College Football Playoff snub. The Bulldogs went and flipped a star commit!
In a Wednesday afternoon shocker, 5-star safety KJ Bolden turned the college football world on its head by switching his commitment from the Seminoles to the reigning national champs, Georgia.
After the Buckeyes snagged the No. 1 overall player in Smith, the Bulldogs were teetering on the edge of losing their top spot in the 2024 recruiting class rankings.
But fear not, Bulldogs fans - with Bolden's flip, the Bulldogs are holding their ground and pulling away from the pack of NCAA teams this recruiting cycle.
Stay tuned as we keep you updated on the latest twists and turns in the early signing period for college football's top recruits.
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin C. Cox / Isaiah Vazquez / Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP