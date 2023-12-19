Orange Bowl prediction: Florida State victory could make national champions with werid twist

Miami, Florida - Just when college football couldn't get any weirder, the sun rises on a new day!

Despite their College Football Playoff (CFP) snub, Florida State still has a shot at being crowned this year's national champions without even playing in the Championship game.

It might sound like a plot twist, but here's the deal: the NCAA recognizes 10 ranking systems to determine a national champion in college football, and one of them is the Colley Matrix.

The Colley Matrix is a mathematically driven power rating that was created to free conference, tradition, and region bias when ranking teams.

Back in 2017, this system awarded UCF the top spot, giving them the National Champion nod, even though Alabama clinched the title through the traditional College Football Playoff championship game.

Now, in 2023, undefeated ACC champions Florida State have a unique opportunity to make history for themselves and secure the national title, thanks to this NCAA-affiliated computer ranking system.

It's a quirky path to glory, but hey, football loves its surprises!