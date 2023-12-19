Orange Bowl prediction: Florida State victory could make national champions with werid twist
Miami, Florida - Just when college football couldn't get any weirder, the sun rises on a new day!
Despite their College Football Playoff (CFP) snub, Florida State still has a shot at being crowned this year's national champions without even playing in the Championship game.
It might sound like a plot twist, but here's the deal: the NCAA recognizes 10 ranking systems to determine a national champion in college football, and one of them is the Colley Matrix.
The Colley Matrix is a mathematically driven power rating that was created to free conference, tradition, and region bias when ranking teams.
Back in 2017, this system awarded UCF the top spot, giving them the National Champion nod, even though Alabama clinched the title through the traditional College Football Playoff championship game.
Now, in 2023, undefeated ACC champions Florida State have a unique opportunity to make history for themselves and secure the national title, thanks to this NCAA-affiliated computer ranking system.
It's a quirky path to glory, but hey, football loves its surprises!
What's the procedure for Florida State to be accredited with the national title?
For Florida State to secure the national title, here's the playbook.
Step one: Florida State must defeat Georgia in the upcoming Orange Bowl. If they nail this victory, they're on the road to potential national glory.
Next up: No. 4 Alabama needs to take down No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl, and No. 3 Texas has to come out on top against No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl.
Assuming Alabama and Texas both make it to the National Championship game, the Crimson Tide has to outplay Texas and emerge victorious in the CFP championship game.
This victory would propel Florida State to the No. 1 spot in the Colley Matrix, earning them a share, of sorts, in the national title.
It's a bit of a chess game, but hey, that's college football for you!
Florida State will suit up against Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, December 30 at 4 PM ET.
Cover photo: Isaiah Vazquez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP