College football prediction: Will Oregon State upset Washington?
Corvallis, Oregon - Will the No. 10 Oregon State Beavers shock the college football world with a major upset in their matchup against the No. 5 Washington Huskies?
Get ready for a showdown that could define the Pac-12 season, as Washington faces off against Oregon State on Saturday.
Despite two losses, the Beavers have displayed dominance in several games, recently putting up an impressive 62 points against Stanford at home. Now, with the opportunity to stay on familiar turf and prepare for Washington, they're gearing up for a clash that could shake up the conference.
On the other side of the field, the Huskies are sitting at No. 5 nationally and eyeing a College Football Playoff bid. To secure their spot, they must win all their remaining games.
Washington tends to step up their game against top-tier Pac-12 opponents. Yet against less challenging foes, they've had moments where they barely scrape by, which doesn't reflect their high ranking. This time they're fortunately up against a formidable opponent on the road in the Beavers, ensuring they'll bring their A-game.
With the Huskies controlling their destiny and now vying for a spot in the conference title game, the stakes are high. As the Pac-12 undergoes significant changes with college football conference realignment and expansion, this matchup adds a thrilling chapter to the conference's history.
The Conference of Champions is going out with a bang, delivering drama and excitement to college football fans.
Prediction: How do Oregon State and Washington matchup?
Oregon State's defense shines in the secondary but face challenges in their pass rush. Nevertheless, they've held teams to a solid 104.67 yards per game on the ground.
On Saturday, their secondary will have to hold up against Heisman candidate Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies' impressive quarterback who has gone for 3,533 yards, 28 touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season. If Penix Jr. faces difficulties in the passing game, Washington will struggle to win.
On the offensive front, Oregon State relies on quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who boasts 20 touchdowns and only four interceptions this year.
However, the Beavers' standout workhorse is running back Damien Martinez, who has rushed for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns with an average of 6.6 yards per carry. Facing Washington's weaker run defense, Oregon State and Martinez could build a strong attack.
Washington has shown issues with tackling and a less effective run defense than Oregon State this season. Despite this, they excel in coverage and have a commanding pass rush that creates turnovers.
On the other side, Uiagalelei's ability to limit turnovers suggests that if Oregon State's offensive line holds up, they have a chance to pull off an upset.
Oregon State is set to host Washington on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET airing on ABC.
Cover photo: Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP