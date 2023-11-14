College football prediction: Will Oregon State upset Washington?

Corvallis, Oregon - Will the No. 10 Oregon State Beavers shock the college football world with a major upset in their matchup against the No. 5 Washington Huskies?

© Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Get ready for a showdown that could define the Pac-12 season, as Washington faces off against Oregon State on Saturday.

Despite two losses, the Beavers have displayed dominance in several games, recently putting up an impressive 62 points against Stanford at home. Now, with the opportunity to stay on familiar turf and prepare for Washington, they're gearing up for a clash that could shake up the conference.

On the other side of the field, the Huskies are sitting at No. 5 nationally and eyeing a College Football Playoff bid. To secure their spot, they must win all their remaining games.

Washington tends to step up their game against top-tier Pac-12 opponents. Yet against less challenging foes, they've had moments where they barely scrape by, which doesn't reflect their high ranking. This time they're fortunately up against a formidable opponent on the road in the Beavers, ensuring they'll bring their A-game.

With the Huskies controlling their destiny and now vying for a spot in the conference title game, the stakes are high. As the Pac-12 undergoes significant changes with college football conference realignment and expansion, this matchup adds a thrilling chapter to the conference's history.

The Conference of Champions is going out with a bang, delivering drama and excitement to college football fans.