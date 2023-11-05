Michael Penix Jr. threatens as the leading Heisman candidate
Seattle, Washington - The college football world has seemingly crowned the next Heisman winner, and he comes out of Washington!
Week 10 of college football delivered a thrilling lineup of games, especially for fans who relish top-notch quarterback performances and high-scoring offenses.
The Saturday night clash in the Pac-12 between Washington and USC was the prime example.
Both Michael Penix Jr. and Caleb Williams displayed outstanding skills, but ultimately, Penix and the Huskies emerged victorious with a 52-42 score in a game that saw both teams amass over 1,000 yards of total offense.
Both of these Pac-12 quarterbacks are currently among the top contenders for the prestigious Heisman Award.
But the consensus among college football fans regarding the absolute favorite is quite clear: Michael Penix Jr. will reign supreme.
Will Michael Penix Jr. be the next Heisman winner?
Penix lit up the field on Saturday with a series of eye-popping throws, highlighted by a jaw-dropping "Heisman moment" - a 22-yard touchdown pass to Devin Culp in the early moments of the second quarter.
His stat line was impressive, completing 22 of 30 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns while also adding a rushing score to seal the victory.
Penix has now notched three or more touchdowns in seven out of the nine games he's played for the Huskies this season.
"Michael Penix Jr is the Heisman front runner and it shouldn’t be close," one fan tweeted.
"Michael Penix Jr. deserves the Heisman. Roll the tape," another added.
Penix will lead Washington next against Utah on Saturday.
Cover photo: RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP