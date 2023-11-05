Michael Penix Jr. threatens as the leading Heisman candidate

Seattle, Washington - The college football world has seemingly crowned the next Heisman winner, and he comes out of Washington!

Michael Penix Jr. (r) lit up the field on Saturday against USC, dropping a series of eye-popping throws. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Week 10 of college football delivered a thrilling lineup of games, especially for fans who relish top-notch quarterback performances and high-scoring offenses.

The Saturday night clash in the Pac-12 between Washington and USC was the prime example.

Both Michael Penix Jr. and Caleb Williams displayed outstanding skills, but ultimately, Penix and the Huskies emerged victorious with a 52-42 score in a game that saw both teams amass over 1,000 yards of total offense.

Both of these Pac-12 quarterbacks are currently among the top contenders for the prestigious Heisman Award.

But the consensus among college football fans regarding the absolute favorite is quite clear: Michael Penix Jr. will reign supreme.