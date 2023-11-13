College football Week 11 sees major coach firings

State College, Pennsylvania - Michigan's Jim Harbaugh took center stage in college football over the weekend amid his game suspensions . Yet, it was the numerous coaching firings that drew the most attention as the weekend concluded.

Head coaches Jimbo Fisher (l) and Zach Arnett were both unexpectedly fired at Texas A&M and Mississippi State, respectively, on Sunday, following their big SEC showdown. © Collage: Justin Ford & Alex Slitz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Penn State, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State faced major coaching losses over the weekend, marked by frustrating defeats and impressive victories.



The Nittany Lions were the first program to get things started with an ugly coaching cleanse after losing 24-15 to Michigan. The program fired a top assistant coach, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, a dismissal many in the college football word deemed to be misplaced.

Following Penn State's loss, both Mississippi State and Texas A&M cleaned house of their head coaches after their conference clash against each other. After blowing out Mississippi State 51-10 and securing bowl-game eligibility, Texas A&M surprisingly fired head coach Jim Fisher over his inability to guide the team to their "full potential," according to athletic director Ross Bjork.

Like Texas A&M, Mississippi State also got rid of head coach Zach Arnett after just 11 games at helm.