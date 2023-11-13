College football Week 11 sees major coach firings
State College, Pennsylvania - Michigan's Jim Harbaugh took center stage in college football over the weekend amid his game suspensions. Yet, it was the numerous coaching firings that drew the most attention as the weekend concluded.
Penn State, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State faced major coaching losses over the weekend, marked by frustrating defeats and impressive victories.
The Nittany Lions were the first program to get things started with an ugly coaching cleanse after losing 24-15 to Michigan. The program fired a top assistant coach, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, a dismissal many in the college football word deemed to be misplaced.
Following Penn State's loss, both Mississippi State and Texas A&M cleaned house of their head coaches after their conference clash against each other. After blowing out Mississippi State 51-10 and securing bowl-game eligibility, Texas A&M surprisingly fired head coach Jim Fisher over his inability to guide the team to their "full potential," according to athletic director Ross Bjork.
Like Texas A&M, Mississippi State also got rid of head coach Zach Arnett after just 11 games at helm.
Fans react to the most misplaced firing of Week 11: Penn State's Mike Yurcich
While some fans thought the removal of Penn State coordinator Mike Yurcich was a necessary shift for an offense that has struggled in significant games, others believed it signaled a larger problem: a need for a change in head coaching.
"Fire the problem! How many Offensive coordinators now? Same lingering problem. FIRE [head coach James] FRANKLIN!!!" one fan tweeted.
"Dey firing da wrong guy," former Penn State defensive back Marquis Wilson agreed.
Longtime football analyst Paul Finebaum ripped head coach James Franklin following the latest loss, saying, "By the way, it doesn’t look great, but Michigan didn’t have to do anything for one reason. James Franklin is one of the most unimaginative big game coaches in the history of the game. I don’t know what he was trying to do but it didn’t look like he was trying to win the game, and that’s what you’re supposed to do."
In the past 10 seasons, Franklin has hired five offensive coordinators, and fired three. He is 3-7 against Michigan, 1-9 against Ohio State, and 3-17 against top-10 ranked opponents.
